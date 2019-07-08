Alia Bhatt Sends Adorable Birthday Wish with 'Biggest and Tightest Hug' to Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older today (July 8) and to celebrate her 61st birthday, Alia Bhatt sends out an adorable birthday wish. On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie with Neetu and wish her in the most adorable way possible.

"Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible," wrote Alia.

Take a look at the post:

Neetu's daughter Rishima also took to social media to wish her mom on her birthday. Sharing the actress' picture she wrote, "Here’s wishing the strongest, most beautiful person in and out - The backbone of our family the BEST birthday ever !!! Ma you are limitless. Your grace, love & care have no end- I love you & WE will make it to dinner tomorrow Happy birthday to my gorgeous Mom!" (sic)

Currently, Neetu is New York accompanying her husband Rishi Kapoor, who's there in the city for his medical treatment. The couple has been in news ever since the two moved to NYC last year. Alia and Neetu were spotted together recently when the latter jetted off to New York with beau Ranbir Kapoor to spend some time with his family. The two were joined in by Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai and the pictures were shared by Neetu.

The all smiles photo has Alia Bhatt sitting close to Ranbir's parents, with Neetu clutching her arm. Ranbir is seen standing right behind them and Aishwarya and Abhishek can be spotted right in the middle of the photograph. The latter's daughter Aaradhya is seen lapping up on Rishi, while several others also pose for the image clicked outside of a restaurant.

Reportedly, Rishi will be returning to India by August end. After being diagnosed with cancer, Rishi has been recuperating slowly and steadily, while Neetu has been updating about his health and frequent visits via social media.

