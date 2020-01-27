Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Ranaut Flowers for Her Padma Shri Honour
Rangoli Chandel shared pictures of the flowers sent by Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut after the latter was conferred with Padma Shri award recently.
Image Courtesy: Rangoli Chandel Twitter
Kangana Ranaut has been enjoying her recent feat in the world of cinema. The Manikarnika actress was among those from Bollywood to be given the Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian award.
The actress in an Instagram video had expressed how honored she felt upon being conferred the Padma Shri and expressed her gratitude towards her fans and admirers for always supporting her.
Kangana's sister took to Twitter to reveal that Alia Bhatt sent the actress flowers upon hearing her get the Padma Shri alongside her friend Karan Johar. In the tweet, Rangoli Chandel revealed that Alia had sent flowers congratulating Kangana on her win. Rangoli tweeted, "Yeh Dekho Alia Ji ne bhi Kangana ko Phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin Magar mujhe bahut maza aa Raha hai " (Look, even Alia Ji has sent flowers to Kangana, don't know about Kangana but I am enjoying a lot).
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
Despite the flowers, the love and respect has not been mutual between Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. Kangana has often criticised Alia over nepotism and not speaking openly on issues of public concern. In one interview, Kangana had referred to Alia as Karan Johar's puppet while encouraging her to "have a voice of her own".
That's not all. In a more recent interview, Kangana had mocked Alia's performance in Gully Boy, calling it mediocre. She even went on to say that being referred to as Alia's competition made her feel embarrassed.
