Alia Bhatt Sends Love To Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor On Mothers Day; Check Their Glamorous Pic

Social media is flooded with people sending wishes to their moms on mother’s day and Bollywood stars are no different. On this special day, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and dropped a glamorous picture with both her moms - Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.

The picture, which looks from Alia and Ranbir’s pre-wedding festivities, features the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress along with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. While Alia can be seen posing in a silver outfit, Soni and Neetu are twinning in black. Needless to say, the three look prettiest flaunting their million-dollar smile. Neetu’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni can also be spotted in the picture. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, several other celebrities Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar among others also penned heartwarming wishes for their moms on social media. Sara dropped a throwback picture with her mother Amrita Singh and referred to her as her ‘whole world’. Karan Johar also shared an adorable picture collage. It featured two pictures - the filmmaker along with his mother and them with his two children Yash and Roohi.

Meanwhile, in a Mother’s Day special interview with ETimes, Vaani Kapoor thanked her mother for showering her unconditional love and said, “The love that I get from my mother is the only love that I know, which is selfless! It is unbeatable and undeniably unconditional. I don’t know any other form of love which is unconditional than this.”

