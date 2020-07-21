Alia Bhatt Sends Pink Flower Bouquet and Balloons to Bhumi Pednekar on Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt, who will be sharing screen space with Bhumi in Karan Johar's Takht, sent flowers and balloons to her on her birthday which was on July 18. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the pretty pink flowers and balloons, alongwith a note which read, 'With Love Alia Bhatt'.

The Saand Ki Aankh actress sharing a glimpse of her birthday festivities on her Instagram wrote, “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

Bhumi's lockdown birthday was a quiet one this year. She had said, "It will be special because I won't be meeting anyone and will be with my family at home. It will be very simple and basic. No special plans as such," she said.

She added that her celebrations will be "very different" this year. "Actually, I am very big on birthdays. I include a lot of people, a lot of my loved ones. I get pampered a lot but I think this year I am just going to be with my mom and my sister. We would probably be on Zoom call with everyone that I love," she said.