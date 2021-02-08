Alia Bhatt Sends Special Gift for Dulquer Salmaan's Daughter, Actor Posts Thank You Note

Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan fans are quite happy to see the Bollywood actress bonding with the Malayalam actor. Alia sent a token of love for DQ's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, which contained a gift hamper from her clothing line.

The Karwaan has always expressed his admiration for Alia, saying earlier that he wants his daughter to grow up to be someone like the actress. During one of his interviews in 2019, DQ had said that he would love to his daughter Maryam to grow up like Alia. Dulquer said he has watched a few films of Alia and clarified that he likes her as an actress and not a crush.

Alia too has said earlier that she is a fan of DQ's work. And now, with this gift, the actress has also expressed how much she adores his daughter as well.

The gift was sent with a personalized letter by Alia that read, "I hope that Maryam loves this hamper as much as I've loved putting it together for her. ΧΟΚΟ Alia." DQ shared a shot of the hamper on Instagram Story and thanked Alia, saying, "Thank you Alia for Maryams presents (sic)."

The Malayalam star is married to Amal Sufiya and welcomed their first child, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017.

On the work front, Dulquer is currently filming for his next Malayalam movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie went on floors a couple of days ago and is produced by DQ. Diana Penty has been roped in to play the leading lady while actor Manoj K Jayan will be seen essaying an important role.