Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Feature in Mother Soni Razdan's Throwback Pic

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Soni can be seen posing with Alia and Shaheen, who are covered in a red shawl in the pictures. “One … two … and three … these two n me 🙂 💝💝💝. #mothersndaughters #myworld #bestdaughtersever," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Soni had shared a picture from the warm get-together, where Alia is seen surrounded by her mother, sister Shaheen, and Neetu Singh, mother of Ranbir Kapoor. The caption of the post read that there cannot be a better prescription for a wonderful evening than a lot of great food with a few great people.

Before that, Soni had posted a throwback picture of Alia and Shaheen from when they were kids. In the photograph, Alia can be seen trying to make bunny ears on Shaheen’s head. And all this while Shaheen, who is a few inches taller than Alia, is looking down at her little sister. For the caption of this post, Soni put three heart emojis.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadiand SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

