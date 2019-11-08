Alia Bhatt Shares a Sunkissed Selfie from Her LA Vacation; See Pic

Alia Bhatt might be a busy actress with multiple projects in her hand, but that doesn't stop her from taking breaks once in a while. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 in Ooty and then took a quick break in London where she went to meet beau Ranbir Kapoor and her sister Shaheen. Alia is now on a vacay in Los Angeles with her friend.

Alia recently posted a selfie from her vacation, which has got everyone talking. The picture shows the fresh-faced actress wearing a white top with her hair open. "I have a whole universe in my mind," the actress wrote, along with a butterfly emoji. Her industry friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline Fernandez were also left spellbound, and they left heart emojis in the comments section.

Check it out:

Earlier, Alia has posted a picture with her friend and stylist Girish. Dressed in red co-ords and a white T-shirt that read "happy," the actress turned heads while enjoying a potato and leek dish at an LA restaurant.

Check it out below:

Alia will be next seen in Sadak 2, which also stars sister and Sadak star Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will then be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. After that, the actress will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, reportedly with Ajay Devgn. All these films have a 2020 release.

