Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Shares a Sunkissed Selfie from Her LA Vacation; See Pic

Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a vacation with her friends in Los Angeles, posted a selfie that has created a social media frenzy. After LA, she will be going to Manali to shoot another schedule of Brahmastra.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Shares a Sunkissed Selfie from Her LA Vacation; See Pic
Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a vacation with her friends in Los Angeles, posted a selfie that has created a social media frenzy. After LA, she will be going to Manali to shoot another schedule of Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt might be a busy actress with multiple projects in her hand, but that doesn't stop her from taking breaks once in a while. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 in Ooty and then took a quick break in London where she went to meet beau Ranbir Kapoor and her sister Shaheen. Alia is now on a vacay in Los Angeles with her friend.

Alia recently posted a selfie from her vacation, which has got everyone talking. The picture shows the fresh-faced actress wearing a white top with her hair open. "I have a whole universe in my mind," the actress wrote, along with a butterfly emoji. Her industry friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline Fernandez were also left spellbound, and they left heart emojis in the comments section.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

I have a whole universe in my mind

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Earlier, Alia has posted a picture with her friend and stylist Girish. Dressed in red co-ords and a white T-shirt that read "happy," the actress turned heads while enjoying a potato and leek dish at an LA restaurant.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

potato & leek

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia will be next seen in Sadak 2, which also stars sister and Sadak star Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will then be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. After that, the actress will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, reportedly with Ajay Devgn. All these films have a 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram