Alia Bhatt Shares an Adorable Picture With Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji Goofing up With Balloons; See Post

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town. Ever since the two have started working together for Ayaan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the rumours of them dating are rife.On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji goofing up with balloons. Captioning the picture with a song from Disney's Lion King Alia wrote, "It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata.”It appears that the picture is from the sets of their upcoming film. Take a look!This is not the first time that Alia shared a picture with the two. You can see their other pictures here.Both Ranbir and Alia have neither denied nor accepted the relationship rumours. In what looks like a confirmation, in an interview with GQ magazine on dating Raazi actress, Ranbir had said it is “too new to talk about it.”Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy and is expected to hit the screens on August 15, next year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a pivotal role.