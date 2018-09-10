GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Shares an Adorable Picture With Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji Goofing up With Balloons; See Post

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town. Their picture together is making rounds on the internet, take a look!

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Shares an Adorable Picture With Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji Goofing up With Balloons; See Post
Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town. Ever since the two have started working together for Ayaan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the rumours of them dating are rife.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji goofing up with balloons. Captioning the picture with a song from Disney's Lion King Alia wrote, "It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata.”

It appears that the picture is from the sets of their upcoming film. Take a look!



This is not the first time that Alia shared a picture with the two. You can see their other pictures here.

View this post on Instagram

& its just the beginning.. 💫

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



View this post on Instagram

prep vibes 🌈

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Both Ranbir and Alia have neither denied nor accepted the relationship rumours. In what looks like a confirmation, in an interview with GQ magazine on dating Raazi actress, Ranbir had said it is “too new to talk about it.”

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy and is expected to hit the screens on August 15, next year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a pivotal role.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...