Alia Bhatt Shares an Update on Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone, Gives a Shoutout to Brahmastra

It would not be an exaggeration to say that actress Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine right now. The long-awaited trailer of her film Brahmastra is receiving a lot of love ever since its release and she is currently abroad shooting for her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress now shared an update on her film and also expressed her happiness over the love the trailer has received.

Sharing a sleepy and tired selfie, Alia wrote, “Another GREAT day on Heart of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra… makes all the aches and pains go away.. love you alll.”

Take a look:

A couple of months back, Alia announced her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Doman and has also turned producer with Darlings, a film for which she collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Production.

While she refuses to spill any beans on her big Hollywood debut, she told News18.com in an interview that she wants to work in projects that allow her to explore her to push herself as an actor, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”

The actress will also be seen with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in a film in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The trailer of the film was released a couple of days back and it has already piqued the interest of fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy also star in the film among others. Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly doing a cameo in the film.

Apart from these, she is also working with Ranveer Singh for the film Rocky Aur Ranu Ki Prem Kahani.

