Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video of Her Moving into Her Own Home in New YouTube Vlog

Alia Bhatt, who launched her own YouTube channel earlier last month, has shared a new video, which shows all that it took her to move from her parents’ house to her own place a few years ago.

Calling it “the first ever house that I bought with my own money, my own effort and everything,” Alia shared a few glimpses of her working with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt to ensure the place turns out exactly the way she wanted it to.

Talking about her decision to live independently after she became an actor, Alia says in the 2.44-minute video, “Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially I was gonna move in alone. Then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part time with me and part time with my mom.”

This is the third video on Alia’s new YouTube channel, which she has come to call Alia Be. The first one, posted three weeks ago, had her introduce the vlog and talk about why she felt the need to start a video series. The second gave a BTS sneak peek into her gif shoot.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 26-year-old will soon be seen in several high-profile projects, including Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Karan Johar’s Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

