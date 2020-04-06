Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Story with Father Mahesh Bhatt as She Particpates in #9PM9Mins Call

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday joined the rest of India in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles for nine minutes at 9 pm as a gesture of solidarity and unity in the fight against the darkness of coronavirus.

The Raazi actress treated her fans with an image of two candles on her Instagram page and penned a fond memory from her childhood.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “ I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength..today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive.”

Many fans and friends showed love to the post including Alia’ mother Soni Razdan, who wrote in the comments section, “Very well said, Alia”. Best friend Akshara Ranjan Kapoor commented “Beautiful”.

Before this, on Saturday, Alia had shared glimpses from her baking session with sister Shaheen.

“Stayed home & baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread”, read the caption.





