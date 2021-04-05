Alia Bhatt Shares 'Covid Selfie' to Say She's Taking it One Day at a Time

Amidst the alarmingly rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a slew of Bollywood celebs have also contracted the virus. Alia Bhatt is among them, who revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Updating her fans on how she is doing, Alia posted a selfie on Monday, saying she is taking one day at a time. The photo shows the actress hugging a plushie, looking rather glum.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note last week, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” the Kalank actress wrote in the Instagram Stories.

She contracted the virus shortly after Brahmastra co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was found positive. Alia had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after Ranbir and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with her, tested positive. Alia went into isolation despite testing negative for Covid-19 last month. After a period of isolation, the actress had resumed work post consultation with doctors.