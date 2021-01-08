Alia Bhatt Shares Dieting Tips in Viral Video, Says Drink Water to Prevent Eating Constantly

In a video that is being shared on social media, Alia Bhatt has described food and dieting in her own unique way. Being in a business that largely depends on a certain body type and good looks, Alia describes that her relationship with food has changed a lot.

In the video shared by E Times, Alia is seen ranting about how in her mind she was made to eat a lot of food, but the actress is not allowed to do so in reality. So, the 27-year-old star must now choose the moments at which she eats, since they have become so significant. Alia also spoke about water diet theory according to which if a person is feeling hungry, they should consume water instead of “constantly eating”. She explained her statement and said that most of the time when we feel we are hungry; we are actually dehydrated. “We don’t drink water enough as humans,” said Alia. Hence, drinking water instead of munching on food would control our unnecessary eating habits.

The actress mentioned that one can have their two to three meals of the day and not eat anymore. She said that people eat extra or “people are constantly eating” when they are hungry. So, if you have to take Alia’s advice, drink water when you are feeling hungry even after having your set meals of the day. Alia also suggested that one should look at food as a new year celebration which comes once a year. With this thought process, the value of food increases and one also has the pressure to enjoy the meal, according to the actress.

Speaking of New Year celebrations, Alia spent a cozy and very natural time at Rajasthan in the Ranthambore National Park with her family and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who was also accompanied by his family. Alia shared a few photographs from her getaway in the woods on Instagram where she was seen acing the winter fashion.

Alia also accompanied Ranbir to his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone's birthday recently. The couple was joined by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.