Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse of Takht Prep-Talk With Karan Johar
Karan Johar's next venture Takht has been in the news for its huge ensemble that includes Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt among others.
Takht: Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse Of The Prep-Talk With Karan Johar And A Coffee Mug
Karan Johar's next directorial Takht, has got fans hooked, thanks to its interesting cast. Alia Bhat, who has started working on the project, recently gave a glimpse into the prep discussions of the same, with KJo in frame.
Alia posted a boomerang on her Instagram story, which had a Red Coffee mug in the picture with 'Takht' written over it. The one half of the frame saw KJo having a discussion.
Earlier, Alia and Ranveer Singh had been papped outside Karan's old Dharma office. Thus, fans have speculated that it is Ranveer who Alia seems to be hiding behind the mug, and with whom Karan seems to be having a conversation.
Takht is a period drama and will be based on Mughals and the story behind the war of throne. It will narrate the story of Shah Jahan's successor Aurangzeb. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the movie will star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.
During Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, Karan had talked about his project in detail. “It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I think it is that part of history that I’m so passionate about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off.”
The movie is slated for a 2020 release.
