Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Her Beach Birthday Bash And Ranbir Kapoor Makes An Uncanny Cameo

Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday, and her big day has already become special with the super success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Currently, the actress is enjoying her time with her mother and sister on the beachy islands of the Maldives. Alia is known for treating her fans to alluring photos from picturesque locations. With that being said, now the actress has dropped a video on her Instagram that is giving glimpses of her special day.

The sneak peek video of Alia’s 29th birthday bash features several short clips, which reveals that the actress is enjoying her time in the Maldives to the fullest. In the video, Alia can be seen relaxing on the beach and absorbing the sunlight in a sexy orange bikini. Through the video, the actress tempted her fans by sharing glances of mouthwatering birthday breakfast and dinner. The beautiful actress not only enjoyed her birthday by gorging on delicious food and drinks, but the video shows the famous sitcom Friends was also part of Alia’s birthday.

This is not all. Alia was also seen chasing the sunset on a cruise with a champagne glass in her hand. She donned a beautiful multicolour floral print dress, while the breeze was flowing through her open hair. “This is 29 thank you for all the love,” Alia captioned her birthday post.

Needless to say, fans missed Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance in the video. But it seems that Alia had RK connect to her birthday celebration, as at one point a note can be seen in the video, which read “Happy birthday 8. I love you,” and was sent along with a bouquet of red roses. Hence, making all of us wonder, if Ranbir surprised his ladylove by sending this love note and flowers.

Earlier, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a few Instagram Stories that featured Alia with balloons from her birthday party. While sharing the picture, Shaheen wrote, “Birthday Angel”.

Talking about Alia’s work, fans last saw her amazing performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiwadi. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the makers of the film revealed Alia’s first look from the movie, which received rave reviews from the viewers.

