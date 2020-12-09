Alia Bhatt Shares 'Good Word' on Rising Again After Falling, Breaking and Failing

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a motivational quote with her online family. The post read, “We fall. We break. We fail. But then, We rise. We heal. We overcome”. Along with it, she wrote “#TheGoodWord”.

Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film RRR in Hyderabad. The SS Rajmouli directorial stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran. Alia has joined the RRR team in Hyderabad on Monday, December 7.

Sharing a still from the sets, Alia wrote, “New day. New beginning”. In the picture, Alia can be seen having a conversation with Rajamouli.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans and friends showered the actress with love as they flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also dropped the heart emoji on the post.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a source working on the project has stated that Alia will be in Hyderabad for 2-3 weeks.

“Yes, Alia has joined the sets and she begins shooting from today. She will complete her portion in the next 2-3 weeks and then leave,” the source was quoted as saying.

The actress has reportedly taken a break from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to shoot for RRR.

Meanwhile, the actress took out some time from her busy schedule to visit Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Sirodkar’s daughter Sitara. The actress gifted Sitara a beautiful dress from her newly launched Ed-a-Mamma.