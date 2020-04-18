Alia Bhatt Shares Gorgeous Post Workout Selfie; Her Gully Boy Co-star Ranveer Calls It 'Best'

Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. The actress is currently self-isolating at her Mumbai residence, and has constantly been updating fans about how she's keeping herself occupied.

Apart from baking and reading, the actress is also following her daily workout routine, but not without her work-out buddies-- Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

In a new Instagram post, Alia revealed that she's been "relying on those endorphins and my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up."

Take a look:

Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh commented: "Best" on the photo while Akansha revealed how serious she's about working out even during the lockdown with this comment: "Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday."

Meanwhile, Alia recently posted pictures of her experiments in the kitchen, and of her participation in national drives such as the janta curfew and the 9 baje 9 minute call to action.