Alia Bhatt Shares Her Shooting Experience with SS Rajmouli, Talks About Telugu Dubbing

Alia Bhatt has recently returned from Hyderabad after finishing the shoot for the first schedule of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The actress is quite excited and thrilled to work with Rajamouli and actors like, Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej. While the film will release in five languages, the actress will be seen speaking Telugu for the first time. Alia recently opened up about her shooting experiences and revealed that she used to practice her lines even in her sleep.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Alia said that shooting for this film was a quite different experience for her because as she had to shoot in two languages, Hindi, as well as, Telugu and she doesn’t understand the latter. She revealed that she literally lived with the lines for a year and a half and by the end of it, she started speaking her lines even in her sleep.

“I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said

The actress also expressed her excitement to be a part of this film and to be directed by Rajamouli. She called Junior NTR and Ram Charan ‘larger than life actors’. According to reports, Alia learnt Telugu with the help of a tutor as she wanted to dub her own lines. The film will also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Apart from the work front, the actress has also been hitting the headlines as her beau Ranbir Kapoor recently announced to get married in 2021. In an interview with Rajiv Masand, the actor opened up about his personal life and called Alia his girlfriend. He also revealed that they would have been married by the time if the pandemic hadn't hit the country.