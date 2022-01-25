Alia Bhatt Shares ‘Shaky Time-Lapse Video' From Her Vacation With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt welcomed the new year with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, amid the meadows of Masai Mara, the national reserve situated in Kenya. Touted as one of the most popular couples in B-town, the actor duo has, time and again, shared glimpses of their lovely trip on Instagram. While some showed the fauna of Masai Mara, some had hints of the couple having fun together.

Another memory from the trip has recently surfaced on Alia’s Instagram. The memory has come out in the form of a short clip, or in the social media tongue, a reel. The reel contained some breath-taking visuals of the savannas covered in the orange tinge of the morning sun.

The visuals were shot through a time-lapse, due to which the entire movement of the sun rising from the horizon is captured. In addition, the entire backdrop of the breaking of the day is adorned and complemented by the silhouette of a desert Mulga tree. Alia, while sharing the video, in the caption, wrote, “Rise and shine with my very shaky time-lapse video.”

Take a look:

The mesmerizing video compelled fans and followers of Alia to react to the video by showering multiple hearts and fire emojis. Not only them but a few celebrities too chimed in with their appreciation for the sunrise-laden reel. Director Zoya Akhtar commented with a heart emoji. Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan also commented and wrote, “Wow.”

Alia had been frequent while sharing her snaps from her vacation to Kenya with Ranbir. Here’s one where the actress is flaunting her “boyfriend’s photography skills.”

Here’s one Hakuna Matata vibe-oozing post featuring Ranbir.

The couple will be seen together on screen in Brahmastra. The movie also stars moguls like Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. After much anticipation, the makers have finally revealed the release date as September 9.

