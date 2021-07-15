Alia Bhatt Shares Sunset Picture, Fans Are Convinced Ranbir Kapoor Clicked It

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. Now that the couple is all set to appear on screen together for the first time with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, fans cannot wait to witness their chemistry unfold on screen. Fans and followers also get glimpses of the couple through Alia’s social media posts, but a recent post made by the actress have them more excited.

Alia uploaded a picture on Instagram where she can be seen looking at the sunset, and her cryptic caption suggests that no one other than her beau Ranbir has taken the beautiful snap. “All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures," she captioned the picture.

Apart from fans, Alia’s friends and industry colleagues, too, had interesting remarks. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Iss expensive photographer ko zyada use karna chahiye…", while Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now".

On the professional front, Alia has signed a deal with an international talent agency called William Morris Agency (WME). She is currently busy prepping for her maiden production Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt also has films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in her kitty.

