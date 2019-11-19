Alia Bhatt Shares the Most Adorable Photo with her Floofy Pet, Says 'Like Mother Like Cat'
Besides Alia Bhatt, actresses like Disha Patani, Richa Chadha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalki Koechlin are also find of cats and keep posting pictures with them on social media.
Apart from being an incredible actress, Alia Bhatt is also an intense cat lover. She often clicks picture with her pet cat Edward and shares with her fans on social media.
Alia’s sister Shaheen is also a cat lover and they own three cats named Sheeba, Pikka and Edward. The actress has also described her pet cat as love of her life.
On Tuesday, Alia shared a picture with the ball of fur, of the two lying on a bed. The Kalank actress captioned the photo, "like mother like cat" as fans rushed to like and comment on how cute they looked.
Many other Bollywood actors besides Alia are avid cat lovers. Disha Patani, Richa Chadha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kalki Koechlin are all fond of cats. Take a look:
Disha Patani
Disha owns both dogs and cats. She has named her cat Kitty and often shares adorable pictures with her on Instagram.
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadda has a soft corner for animals and she is often seen dedicating her posts on social media to animals. The actress is also part of various animal care foundations. She owns a pet cat named Kamli and believes in providing animals a better life.
Richa Chadda has a soft corner for animals and she is often seen dedicating her posts on social media to animals. The actress is also part of various animal care foundations. She owns a pet cat named Kamli and believes in providing animals a better life.
Jacqueline Fernandez owns a furry pet cat named Miu Miu. Her instagram handle is flooded with cute pictures of her with Miu Miu. Jacqueline is also an active supporter of PETA – an organization that looks after the welfare of animals.
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki had rescued a homeless kitten from streets and named her Dosa. Isn't it adorable?
This could escalate... #catnaps
