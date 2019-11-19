Alia Bhatt Shares the Most Adorable Photo with her Floofy Pet, Says 'Like Mother Like Cat'

Apart from being an incredible actress, Alia Bhatt is also an intense cat lover. She often clicks picture with her pet cat Edward and shares with her fans on social media.

Alia’s sister Shaheen is also a cat lover and they own three cats named Sheeba, Pikka and Edward. The actress has also described her pet cat as love of her life.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a picture with the ball of fur, of the two lying on a bed. The Kalank actress captioned the photo, "like mother like cat" as fans rushed to like and comment on how cute they looked.

View this post on Instagram like mother like cat ‍♀️ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 18, 2019 at 7:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram All my friends are heathens, take it slow. A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:06am PST

Many other Bollywood actors besides Alia are avid cat lovers. Disha Patani, Richa Chadha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kalki Koechlin are all fond of cats. Take a look:

Disha Patani

Disha owns both dogs and cats. She has named her cat Kitty and often shares adorable pictures with her on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My world @bellajasminegoku ❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 12, 2018 at 7:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram ☘️ @bellajasminegokukeety A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadda has a soft corner for animals and she is often seen dedicating her posts on social media to animals. The actress is also part of various animal care foundations. She owns a pet cat named Kamli and believes in providing animals a better life.

View this post on Instagram

WANNA GET A PET? #adoptdontshop ! Had the best day at @resqct ! In the world today, we feel that human beings don’t care about the miseries of fellow humans, don’t care about the destruction of the environment... but then you meet @nehapanchamiya , co-founder of @resqct , a charitable trust that treats injured animals and so much more , and your faith in humanity is restored just a little bit! They have rescued thousands of animals of all kinds ... These are some animals that are looking to find a home. As you can see, they are super loving ! The Great Dane Colby, Luna (rescued from the Mizoram Dog Meat Trade), Sophie, Amy another abandoned, super-loving Labrador! The Persian cats have been rescued from a breeder, like my own baby Jugni who you keep meeting on my Instagram ... the cat with two different coloured eyes has been named after @ranveersingh ! And the cow - a great, gentle animal in whose name many murders are committed- also finds a loving home at @resqct. How many people ACTUALLY care about the cow as much as they pretend to? . . The sweet bull at the beginning of the video is called Baaharwala ( बाहरवाला) - He has survived a head injury from a road accident and thinks he’s a dog! Notice the T-shirt I am wearing, you can support the amazing work they do by ordering your own at https://kadakmerch.com/collections/resq ! Big shout out to all the amazing vets, volunteers at @resQct who you can meet at @resqvets . Dr. Rohit @Avatarrjoseph Dr. Indrakshi @dr.drakky Dr. Sushruth @dr.sushrut Dr. Siddhant @the_implicit_saint Dr. Neha Bhave . . . #RichaDiaries #AdoptDontShop #AnimalsOfInstagram #Pets #LoveAnimals #LetsGetPets #PetMom

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Oct 23, 2019 at 9:43am PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez owns a furry pet cat named Miu Miu. Her instagram handle is flooded with cute pictures of her with Miu Miu. Jacqueline is also an active supporter of PETA – an organization that looks after the welfare of animals.

View this post on Instagram Happy World Cat Day from Yoda #meow A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:40am PDT

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki had rescued a homeless kitten from streets and named her Dosa. Isn't it adorable?

View this post on Instagram

This could escalate... #catnaps

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2019 at 2:02am PDT

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.