Alia Bhatt Shares Then and Now Pictures, Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reacts

Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared two pictures on social media, which has melted the hearts of many. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures, in one of which she can be seen dressed in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat. The second picture is from her childhood. In both the photographs, she sits on the beach.

“Because no matter who we are," Alia wrote as a caption, with an emoji of a cloudy sky with the sun.

Alia’s friends from the industry could not stop gushing over the photographs in the comment section. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: “Awww". Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too reacted to the picture. She dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis. Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan said: “Awww baby".

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure Brahmastra, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht.

She is all set to turn producer, too, with Darlings, a mother-daughter drama that features herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

