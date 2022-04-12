Alia Bhatt Shoots for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's Song With Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Amid Wedding Prep

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding preparations are in full swing. However, the actors have made sure to focus on their professional commitments as well amid the preparations. A couple of days back, Ranbir was clicked with Shraddha Kapoor, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film, and now, the actress has been spotted with Ranveer Singh while filing a song sequence for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali were clicked with them as well.

Photos shared on social media by various fan and paparazzi accounts show the bride-to-be dressed in a gorgeous black lehenga. Ranveer, on the other hand, was dressed in a neon kurta. Take a look at the pictures:

Although Alia and Ranbir have remained tight-lipped on their wedding, several publications have reported that it will happen this month. RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow have been decked up with lights and other decorations, seemingly confirming the news of the reported wedding. Rumours were doing the rounds claiming that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot on April 14.

Advertisement

Now, a fresh report says that the couple might be postponing the wedding altogether. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Alia’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has claimed that his sister will not be taking the plunge on either April 13 or April 14. Security concerns have reportedly prompted the decision. He reportedly said that Alia and Ranbir have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date as information was allegedly ‘leaked’ to the media. Rahul admitted that the pair had earlier locked April 14 as the wedding date.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir who are neck-deep in work on their professional fronts will also be seen with each other for the first time in a film. The couple will be paired opposite each other in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.