Alia Bhatt Showers Love on 'Didi' Deepika Padukone, Calls Her A Beautiful Soul
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were promoting their upcoming film Gully Boy together when she called Deepika a beautiful soul and her favourite person.
Image:Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt/Instagram
In the film business where actors are competing with each other, round-the-clock, over roles, relationships and respect, a little admiration for a contemporary can go a long way. Alia Bhatt took it upon herself to shower praises over Deepika Padukone.
In a recent radio chat show, where Alia appeared alongside Ranveer Singh for the promotions of their upcoming film Gully Boy, she said that Deepika is someone God created “with a lot of love and spent a lot of time on it.” She also said that she has been spending a lot of time with Deepika recently, and that “not only in her looks but both her soul and personality are beautiful.” She also called Deepika her 'didi' during the candid chat.
The lively chemistry between two of the top contending actresses in Bollywood has not gone amiss, especially since they appeared together on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan latest season’s inaugural episode. For all those who believed that all the kisses and coziness on the show was not real, one could not have been more mistaken.
Before KWK was aired, it was assumed that there would be palpable tension between them, since Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor currently, who was earlier in a relationship with Deepika Padukone, some years ago.
However, the mature actresses swiftly moved past the discomfort of publicly appearing together minutes into the show, if there was any to begin with. In fact, even before shooting together, they were seen partying, with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.
It remains to be seen how Deepika reacts to being called a sister by Alia.
