MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Shows Off Pet Photography Skills with Pics of Her Cat and Ranbir Kapoor's Dogs

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Saturday began on a rather pawsome note for Alia Bhatt as she indulged in some pet photography with her cat Edward and Ranbir Kapoor's dogs Lionel and Nido.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Share this:

That Alia Bhatt is an ardent animal lover is well known. The actress is parent to an adorable fluff ball called Edward and often posts pics with him on social media. She also recently made an appeal to pet parents to not abandon their kids for fear that they spread coronavirus.

The actress in self-quarantine took to a new hobby to pass time on Saturday. She posted a series of photos of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward on Instagram. The Brahmastra star seems to be her using quarantine time to show off her photography skills.

"Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet," Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir's English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido.

She further shared a photo of her cat Edward and captioned it as, "Look at that face! #lovethypet." In the third post, Alia captured one of Ranbir's dogs and captioned it, "LOVE!."

View this post on Instagram

Look at that face! #lovethypet ☀️☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

LOVE!🌻

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Owing to the coronavirus scare, several people had started abandoning their pets. Alia took to Instagram to raise awareness that pets don't spread COVID-19. She and her sister Shaheen urged people not to abandon their pets.

View this post on Instagram

🙏☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story