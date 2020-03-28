Alia Bhatt Shows Off Pet Photography Skills with Pics of Her Cat and Ranbir Kapoor's Dogs

That Alia Bhatt is an ardent animal lover is well known. The actress is parent to an adorable fluff ball called Edward and often posts pics with him on social media. She also recently made an appeal to pet parents to not abandon their kids for fear that they spread coronavirus.

The actress in self-quarantine took to a new hobby to pass time on Saturday. She posted a series of photos of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward on Instagram. The Brahmastra star seems to be her using quarantine time to show off her photography skills.

"Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet," Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir's English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido.

She further shared a photo of her cat Edward and captioned it as, "Look at that face! #lovethypet." In the third post, Alia captured one of Ranbir's dogs and captioned it, "LOVE!."

Owing to the coronavirus scare, several people had started abandoning their pets. Alia took to Instagram to raise awareness that pets don't spread COVID-19. She and her sister Shaheen urged people not to abandon their pets.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

