Alia Bhatt Signs Second Telugu Film With Jr NTR After RRR? Here's What We Know

Even before the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it seems like Alia Bhatt has signed her second Telugu project, that too, opposite her RRR co-star Jr NTR. If a report in Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, the actress has come on board for Koratala Siva’s next, featuring NTR. This is the second time the actor and director are collaborating, following the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage.

According to a source quoted by the publication, “Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt have become friends during RRR. He persuaded her to do the film to be directed by Koratala Siva who’s a friend of Jr. NTR."

Reports suggest that Jr NTR will be seen in the role of a student leader in the upcoming film which is tentatively titled #NTR30. It will have a grand launch during a pooja event on February 7 and it will go on the floors later in February.

Jr NTR will be essaying the role of a student leader in the film, which will be full of political elements widely found in universities and college campuses. The film, through its story, will try to give a valuable message for students not to waste their precious college life in dirty politics managed by big political players.

Koratala Siva has finalised the script and hoped that his upcoming film will appeal to a pan-India audience. Koratala has asserted that the film will be released on a pan-India level. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. The makers had released the first look poster of #NTR30 last year on May 20 on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a cameo role in RRR, which also stars Ram Charan. It was supposed to hit the theatres in January but the release has been delayed again due to the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.