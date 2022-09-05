Alia Bhatt Sings Kesariya In Telugu As She Graces Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 6 With Ranbir Kapoor; Watch

In four days from now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will hit theatres. While fans are waiting eagerly for the much-awaited film, its promotions are currently underway. As a part of the same, the husband-wife duo recently graced the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 which is hosted by their Brahmastra co-star and South superstar Nagarjuna.

During the episode, Alia Bhatt won everyone’s heart and left all impressed as she sang Kesariya song’s Telugu version in the most soothing way. Her mesmerising voice stunned everyone. Following this, Nagarjuna asked Alia to sing the Hindi version of the song too. Alia asked her husband Ranbir to join her and the two sang the song together. In the short clip from the episode which is now being shared on social media, the duo can be seen looking into each other’s eyes as they sing the song.

Sharing the video, one of the fans called Alia ‘most talented’ and wrote, “Alia singing kesariya both in Telugu and Hindi my most talented girl and Nagarjuna is right this is not bathroom singing this is real proper singing ❤”

Alia singing kesariya both in telugu and hindi my most talented girl and nagarjuna is right this is not bathroom singing this is real proper singing ❤#AliaBhatt #Brahmastra #BiggBossTelugu6 #Nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/w9PgcY0qhs — Alia (@varshialia) September 4, 2022

Alia sang soo soo beautifully and Ranbir Kapoor spoke our Telugu so perfect#BiggBoss6Telugu #Bhramastra https://t.co/xfDtAEwbxj — Ummadi Sanjeeva Krishna (@ummadi_krishna) September 4, 2022

Her singing has improved a lot! The gamaks are slowly showing up and her voice isn't unstable anymore! ❣ https://t.co/Ok63TUrrvy — __ (@True_Blue06) September 4, 2022

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the film. Recently, it was reported that the film has managed to record a good advance booking.

Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here