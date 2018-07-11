English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt Sings Ranbir Kapoor's Song, Internet Promptly Breaks; Watch
Given the incessant rumors of whether Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating and or getting married, the rumor mills just got some more grist to chew on.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
While Ralia may be the word on all Bollywood fans lips these days, given the incessant rumors of whether Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating and or getting married, the rumor mills just got some more grist to chew on. A video of Alia singing a song from Ranri's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil recently caught the attention of the internet and people are naturally freaking out. Alia was singing the ditty while Karan Johar was watching, and clearly enjoying the performance.
Talking about the same in an interview to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image... So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."
Bhatt further said he has never advised Alia on relationship matters as she is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve.
"I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them (Ranbir and Alia) for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he added.
@aliaabhatt singing #aedilhaimushkil ♥️ #umang . . . alia#aliabhatt #aliaabhatt #aliafans#aliabhattfans #lover #bollywood #actress #bollywoodactress #mumbai #taj #delhi #dishapatani #shahrukhkhan #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #anushkasharma #varundhawan #sidharthmalhotra #karanjohar #deepikapadukone #bestactress
