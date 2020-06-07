Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spend Family Time with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and Soni Razdan, See Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a series of pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt as well as her mother Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima, who recently lost her father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, called the actors her comfort zone.

"My comfort zone #familia," she captioned the first collage of pictures she posted. She also posted a selfie separately with Alia and Shaheen alone, and captioned it with a red heart. She also posted a selfie with mom Neetu Kapoor with the same caption. The designer has understandably turned off her post comments.

Recently, Riddhima had taken to Instagram to post a tribute for Rishi Kapoor after a month of his demise. She shared a poem by Maya Angelou along with it. "'A Great Soul by Maya Angelou“A great soul/serves everyone/all the time.A great soul/never dies.It brings us together/again and again.' We love you Papa," she wrote.

