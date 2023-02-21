Alia Bhatt Slams Paps For 'Invading Privacy'; Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Maid Apologises

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening and lashed out at the paparazzi alleging ‘invation of privacy’. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter. It should be noted that both Alia and Ranbir had also requested photographers last year not to take pictures of their daughter Raha.

A new video of Nawazudiin Siddiqui’s house help Sapna Robin Masih has surfaced online in which she can be seen apologising to the actor. She claims that whatever she alleged against Siddiqui was under pressure and added claims that all cases against the actor, including the one filed by his wife Aaliya are false. The apology video comes days after Nawazudiin Siddiqui was accused of abandoning his house help, Sapna in Dubai with no food or money.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday at the Mumbai airport. They were seen sporting their comfy-casual outfits. While Kiara wore an all-white attire, Sidharth looked dapper as always in a purple t-shirt which he paired with white pants. This comes days after the Shershaah stars tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Amid reports that Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be soon seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, it has now been reported that Ankit Gupta has also been approached by the makers of Dunki. It is being said that the former Udaariyaan stars will be seen as a couple in Rajkummar Hirani’s film. However, when Gupta was contacted and asked about the same, he neither confirmed nor denied it. Asked if he would do such a role if offered, Ankit added, “I can decide only after knowing the role".

Urfi Javed recently left everyone completely stunned as she posed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. In the pictures that were shared online, Urfi was seen shining bright in a golden hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. She kept her look sans accessories and opted for glam makeup to step-up her fashion game. Needless to say, she looked royal in this attire. Soon after Urfi Javed’s photos were shared online, fans took to the comment section and showered love on the actress. “More power to her individually," one of the fans wrote.

