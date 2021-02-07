Alia Bhatt Soaks in the Maldives Sun with Sister Shaheen, BFFs Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her luxurious Maldives vacation with sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as her best friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. The gang has been sharing stunning pictures of their destination, as well as sun kissed pictures of themselves chilling in the pool.

Alia took to Instagram stories to share a view of the sea which was connected to an infinity pool. With a GIF, she said that she was 'blessed,' 'thankful' and 'grateful.' She also shared a picture with Akansha, where the duo could be seen twinning in blue.

Shaheen Bhatt shared a couple of videos from their trip. In one of the videos, she and Alia were seen swinging their feet from their ride.

Akansha and Anushka Ranjan also shared a couple of pictures on Insta Stories. In one of the pictures shared by the guilty actress, Alia can be seen kissing her cheek. Anushka, on the other hand, shared a picture of them sipping wine on the pool-side. The gang also enjoyed a relaxing spa.

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in Brahamastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch, and SS Rajamouli's ambitious upcoming film, RRR.