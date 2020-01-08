Alia Bhatt Speaks Up About JNU Violence, Says 'It's Time to Stop Pretending All is Fine'
Alia Bhatt is one of many faces from Bollywood taking to social media to condemn the recent attacks that took place in JNU.
Alia Bhatt is one of many faces from Bollywood taking to social media to condemn the recent attacks that took place in JNU.
Following the recent attacks that took place on the campus of JNU, a number of Bollywood stars have come forward to express their opinion on it. Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to condemn the attacks and spoke out against it.
In her Instagram stories, the Udta Punjab actress wrote, "When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it's time to stop pretending that all is fine. We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself."
She also addressed the need for people to come together and find a collective solution to the problems through peaceful methods. This was followed by another story where the actress stated that any ideology promoting violence needed to be strongly opposed.
[caption id="attachment_2449833" align="alignnone" width="660"] Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram[/caption]
Deepika Padukone, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap are a few other members of the Bollywood industry who came out against the violence as well. Deepika Padukone and Anurag Kashyap were even seen alongside protestors condemning the violence. Following this, some Twitter users have even started using the hashtag "boycott Chhapaak" to retaliate against Deepika Padukone's upcoming film.
