Alia Bhatt Misses Ranbir Kapoor so Steals His Belongings, Posts Selfies in His Cap

Actress Alia Bhatt took to social media on Wednesday to share some candid selfies with her Instagram family. She sports a black T-shirt and black cap in the images and looks adorable in her no make up look. “When you miss him so you steal his belongings, (& make sure you take many selfies)," Alia wrote as caption to her post hinting that she was wearing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s cap.

Behind Alia is a framed photo of Ranbir’s dogs Lionel and Nido. Another picture is of Robert DeNiro from Taxi Driver.

On the work front, Alia is shooting with the RRR movie crew as they approach the film’s wrap with a couple of song sequences. Alia also gave a glimpse of her skincare routine on Instagram recently. She shared a teaser video clip of her routine. “But first, skincare. New YouTube video coming this Saturday!!," she wrote on her Instagram page.

In the video clip Alia is seen wearing a T-shirt and is without makeup.

In the teaser video, she is seen carrying her skincare bag and some applying skincare products on her face. “Hi guys, welcome back to Alia B. Let me introduce you to my best friend. I am gonna put this. One of my favourite products," she says in the video.

Alia is an avid social media user. She runs a vlog on You Tube on her name where she shares insights about her lifestyle. Recently, Alia turned producer with her film Darlings, where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

Her upcoming projects are Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra.

(With IANS inputs)

