New mom Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses who never fails to leave fans impressed each time she drops pictures online or makes a public appearance. On Friday night too, Alia was snapped as she arrived at Karan Johar’s residence. Although the actress did not pose for the paparazzi, a video captured from distance showed Alia sporting neon shirt.

Soon after the video was shared online, several fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. The comment section of the video is flooded with red heart and heart-eye emojis. Watch the video here:

Even though the reason for Alia’s visit to Karan Johar’s residence is still not known, it may be regarding KJo’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film was originally supposed to release in February this year but will now release on July 28. Ranveer Singh announced the same earlier this week and wrote, “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic flick that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the veterans, Karan earlier said, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She will also be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

Read all the Latest Movies News here