1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Set to Be Demolished: Report

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set, located in Mumbai’s Film City, was prepared to represent the 1960s. It's not in use and the film's producers are paying for the location during lockdown.

The filming of the highly anticipated biopic, Gangubai Kathiawadi commenced around December 2019. The release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was scheduled for September 11, this year.

However, since the country went into lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry has discontinued all the administrative activities.

The consequential concern is that the elaborate set located in Mumbai’s Film City prepared to represent the 1960s, remains unused and has cost-bearing.

According to a report in Mid-day, the Bhansali Productions has been considering the demolition of the film sets.

"In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon. After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground. The final call will be taken post the lockdown," a source was quoted as saying.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The lead role in the film will be essayed by Alia Bhatt. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Alia and Bhansali.

