Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 Shoot to Resume by First Week of July, Says Mukesh Bhatt

The sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak was undwerway when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. The makers were left with shooting just one song, when director Mahesh Bhatt was compelled to call off the final schedule of Sadak 2 in March due to the pandemic.

Now that the industry is slowly planning to go back to work, the Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia and Pooja Bhatt starrer might be among the first few Bollywood films to resume shooting. "We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by the first week of July," said co-producer Mukesh Bhatt..

The special song, featuring the four leads, was to be originally shot in Ooty. However, the makers are now reimagining the track to enable the shoot at a Mumbai studio, in adherence with the guidelines, Mid-Day reported.

"We got the go-ahead (from Film City) yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon [determine] the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song," informs the co-producer.

Sadak 2 is a passion project for the Bhatts — the drama not only marks Mahesh's return to direction after two decades but is also his first collaboration with daughter Alia. With several films seeking a digital premiere, rumours are rife that the Bhatts too are contemplating an OTT release for the movie.

But Mukesh said no decision regarding the release has been made yet. "How can one plan an OTT or theatrical release when the film is not even ready? Once the shoot is complete, we will begin post-production. We will cross each hurdle as and when it comes," he said.

