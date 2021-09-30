Alia Bhatt Starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Hit Theaters on January 6, 2022

Alia Bhatt‘s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi finally has a release date! The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will have a theatrical release on January 6, 2022. Last week, the Maharashtra government informed that theatres in the city will reopen from October. Since then, we have seen back to back announcements from filmmakers who were waiting for the theatres to open so that their films can have a grand premiere. The makers of the film took to social media to reveal the release date.

“The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you," production and distribution company Pen Studios’ post read.

The film was supposed to release on July 30, 2021, but had to be pushed back due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai". It also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo role.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has a series of projects lined up. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Darlings. Alia will also be seen on-screen with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

