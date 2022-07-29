Alia Bhatt Steals The Show As She Adds Hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Blazer To Her Look; Pics

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Netflix debut with Darlings. The film which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead revolves around a woman who kidnaps her own husband. While the movie will premiere on the OTT platform on August 5, its promotions are currently underway. On Friday, Alia Bhatt stepped out to promote her film in a jaw-dropping black and white sequin outfit. She completed her look with a black blazer.

Alia took to her official Instagram account and shared the same pictures. However, in the caption, the actress also mentioned that it was her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer. “While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings (sic),” she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Alia’s mother Soni Razdan dropped a laughing and a red heart emoji, Ananya Panday commented, ‘Aliaaaa’ with a heart-eye emoticon. One of the social media user called Alia ‘gorgeous’ in the pictures, whereas another person called the pictures, ‘mind-blowing’.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are also expecting their first child together. They announced the news of Alia’s pregnancy last month when they left everyone surprised.

