Alia Bhatt Steals the Show With Silver Cape Dress at Best Friend's Wedding

Alia Bhatt is stealing the show with her breathtaking looks at her BFF Meghna Goyal's pre-wedding ceremonies. Whether it was her bachelorette party or her wedding rituals, countless photographs and videos of her having a good time with her BFF squad have appeared online.

Alia Bhatt's BFF Meghna finally married her beau on Tuesday, December 21, and Alia did not miss the opportunity to glam up the wedding day with her silvery shimmer persona. The star chose a unique outfit that has left the fashion police speechless. In the pictures, Alia can be seen donning a beautiful beige colour bralette with matching pants. But it was her embellished sheer cape with dramatic sleeves that stole the show.

Showing off her midriff, Alia was looking so enchanting wrapped in muted tones. Keeping her hair and makeup minimal, she opted for open wavy locks and peachy-brown makeup. Her diamond studs were well complimented by her light-kohled eyes and nude lips, which did not let the shine to fade. Her look was completed by the matching blingy heels.

Alia was readied by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr and her ensemble was from the Faraz Manan’s clothing label. Lakshmi uploaded some of Alia’s pictures on Instagram and called her a “stunner”.

Alia has been busy attending her BFFs’ weddings. Recently, she was also seen at her friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya seal’s marriage. Alia shared a number of photos in traditional attire from their sangeet and other wedding celebrations, and we were literally smitten by her picks.

She was wearing a gorgeous yellow embroidered lehenga, as seen in one of the photographs. Everyone's attention was drawn to the blouse's scarf-style flipped hem design. Alia completed her appearance with a dupatta. She nailed the bridesmaid look with classic dangler earrings and a black bindi.

So what do you think of Alia’s traditional avatars?

