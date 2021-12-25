Alia Bhatt Stuns in Red As She Welcomes Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor for Christmas Dinner | Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always make sure to spend birthdays and festive time with their families. The couple is often spotted visiting each other’s families on all special occasions. On Friday, Alia welcomed Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor over for Christmas dinner.

The pictures from their family get-together were shared by Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt on her Instagram Stories. Ranbir and his mother were also papped while visiting Alia’s residence in Mumbai. Alia looked stunning in a strapless red outfit, while Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. The couple was, in fact, considering tying the knot in 2020, but the Covid pandemic halted those plans. When the Bollywood power couple recently made a public appearance at a promotional event for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in New Delhi on Wednesday, they got asked about their wedding plans.

Ranbir answered the fan’s question in the wittiest way. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that," the actor said, before turning towards Alia and cheekily adding, “Humari kab hogi (When will we get married)?" Alia, who was visibly blushing, said, “You are asking me?" Later, Ayan said, “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (One date is enough for today). Brahmastra ki release date."

Brahmastra, which has been in the making for several years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The modern-mytho drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

The film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release on September 9, 2022, in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

