Alia Bhatt Subtly Shows Love for Ranbir Kapoor in Post Workout Selfie; Katrina Kaif Responds

Alia Bhatt shared a post work out selfie on Instagram where she can be seen dressed in a blue sports bra and bottoms.

Alia Bhatt's post work out selfie has a subtle link to her beau Ranbir Kapoor, and fans can't ignore it.

Fitness and good health is something our Bollywood celebs does not take lightly. Despite their busy schedule, working out for good health is something they always find out the time for. Actress Alia Bhatt, embarked on a fitness journey for 40 days. Using the hashtag #sohfit40daychallenge, Alia keeps sharing her post work out pictures on social media. Recently, she shared another post work out selfie on Instagram where she can be seen dressed in a blue sports bra and bottoms.

However, what has attracted the fans to the picture is its subtle link with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s phone cover has a heart symbol imprinted on it, along with the numerical 8. The celebrity couple has often talked about 8 being their favourite number, with Ranbir’s car to his jersey having the same number. This subtle gesture won fan’s hearts, and it goes on to prove that they are really one of the most loved couples in tinsel town.

Alia’s fitness challenge was also approved by Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif who took to the comment section to support the actress. Take a look at what they wrote:

Katrina Kaif’s comment
Malaika Arora’s comment

Now that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to appear on screen together for the first time with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, fans cannot wait to witness their chemistry unfold on screen.

The actress has also signed a deal with an international talent agency called William Morris Agency (WME). She is currently busy prepping for her maiden production Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt has films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in her kitty.

first published:July 17, 2021, 13:42 IST