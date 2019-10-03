Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Supports Fundraising For Kids With Heart Diseases

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has come forward to support an initiative to raise funds through a painting exhibition for children suffering from heart diseases.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Actress Alia Bhatt. (Photo: IANS)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has come forward to support an initiative to raise funds through a painting exhibition for children suffering from heart diseases.

"I have been told that kids are more positive than adults because they don't know how bad the situation is and they don't have a negative frame of mind. I feel that's the reason they get cured faster," said Alia, while inaugurating the exhibition named 'Art for the Heart' at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing her thoughts after inaugurating the exhibition, Alia said: "I visited Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of this hospital, which is Asia's largest unit, and it's a really good and proud thing for all of us. It's the first year of 'Art for the Heart' initiative, where they are raising funds through this painting exhibition, so that they can carry out heart surgery of kids."

Accompanying Alia was Sumitra Venkatesh, a paediatric cardiologist at the hospital.

"I feel Sumitra ma'am along with the other doctors and staff of Wadia Hospital is doing a fantastic job by helping people at reduced funds and sometimes free of cost. I feel we should support and encourage them so that people can understand things like these also require funds," said Alia.

