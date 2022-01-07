Alia Bhatt Sure Knows How to Flex Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Photography Skills’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They often give us couple goals. And, on Alia’s Instagram timeline, something similar happened today. The actress, who was vacationing with Ranbir in Kenya earlier this week, is casually showing off her boyfriend’s ‘photography skills’ in her latest post. Obviously, Ranbir was Alia’s exclusive photographer on their New Year trip - a wildlife safari in Kenya. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote: ‘Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills’ with a chill hand and a camera icon. In the pictures, the actress looks cute in a military print sweatshirt and olive cap. Her smile says it all in the photos.

See Alia Bhatt’s special post dedicated to Ranbir’s ‘photography skills’ here:

Almost a week ago, Alia posted some happy solo photos of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from their getaway. In her caption, she made a reference to the popular Hakuna Matata song from Disney's The Lion King and wrote: "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile … Be simple and love more! Happy new year."

Recently, a fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor shared a photo of the couple from their Kenya safari tour and the picture went viral in no time. Check it out here:

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also get married this year. They would have been married by this time now if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. In 2020, Ranbir talked about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt in an interview with critic Rajeev Masand: "It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Brahmastra - Part One.

