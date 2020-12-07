Alia Bhatt Takes Break from Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Join Rajamouli's RRR in Hyderabad

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to have a quite busy schedule as the actress has back to back projects lined up. The actress has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, from which she took a break for some time to join the shoot of S S Rajamouli’s RRR in Hyderabad. According to reports, Alia will have only a six-day shooting schedule for RRR after which she will be back to Gangubai Kathiawadi set.

As per Spotboye, a source close to the actress said, “It’s just a 6-day shooting for Rajamouli, and Alia will be done with RRR. She will then return to join the unit of Gangubai Kathiawadi, as Bhansali requires additional dates from her.” The source also revealed that Alia’s Brahmashtra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor might stretch into years as the project is demanding more and more dates of the actress and she agreed as Karan Johar is the producer of the film and director of the film, Ayan Mukerjee is her best friend.

Earlier in an interview with the portal, the actress expressed her joy to work with the two of the directors that were on her wishlist. She told the portal that working with Bhansali is like dream come true for her and she is ready to go back to ground zero and forget everything that she has learned so far about acting and start from scratch with him. She also revealed that she also went to Bhansali at the age of 9 for the audition of Black but he denied and told her mother that she was meant to be a star.

Meanwhile, Alia also has Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah in her Kitty. The actress was last seen in Sadak 2 along with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.