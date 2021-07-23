Alia Bhatt Takes Over RRR Movie's Instagram Handle, Shares BTS Pics and Videos

Actress Alia Bhatt will soon be seen starring in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. However, before we see her playing the role of Sita in the multilingual action drama movie, Alia is sharing a glimpse of her regular day on the sets of RRR. On Thursday, the 28-year-old actress took over the official Instagram handle of RRR movie and showed netizens how things unfold at the sets of Rajamouli.

The Instagram Story featured a boomerang video of Alia where she was seen getting her makeup done at her vanity van. The actress was seen in a pink and white dyed sweatshirt as she got her makeup done. In the following Instagram Story, Alia shared a post-lunch view with the followers. The video gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the RRR sets. Soon after pack-up Alia was back to her vanity getting her makeup removed. Earlier today, Alia was back to the sets, and once again the actress showed how her hair and makeup team got together to transform her into the leading lady of Rajamouli’s upcoming movie.

Alia will be starring next to some of the bigwigs of Telugu cinema industry like Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn playing the role of a fierce freedom fighter taking up arms against the British rule.

RRR will mark Alia’s first multilingual movie which will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Alia has been learning Telugu to prepare for her role of Sita in the movie. In an interview to Quint last year, the actress had said that initially she had found the language quite tough to learn however as she started comprehending the emotions with the pronunciation and diction she experienced a smooth flow. The actress mentioned that she was determined to learn the language since there is a scene in the movie where a pivotal dialogue is spoken by her character and it motivated her to learn the language.

