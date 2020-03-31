MOVIES

Alia Bhatt Takes To Creative Writing To Utilise The 21-Day Lockdown Period, See Post

Alia Bhatt shared a post with her notes and a laptop, sharing that she has taken to a productive activity during the quarantine period.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has taken to a productive activity amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As the nation is currently in the 21 day lockdown, the actress has taken up a course in creative writing.

On Monday, she shared a picture of the set up, including her laptop and small note books. The picture also gives a sneak peak of the notes scribbled by Alia, and has works like 'Background, ‘Action,’ ‘Development’ and ‘Climax’, in it. The book’s title on her laptop reads, ‘The craft of Plot’ with Brando Skyhorse.

“Stay home & .. learn something new”, the actress captioned the post.

Earlier, a video of Alia going for a walk with Ranbir's pet dog Lionel went viral on social media.

The actress has also been spending her quarantine days clicking pictures of beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs. She also posted a series of photos of her pet Edward on Instagram.

Owing to the coronavirus scare, several people had started abandoning their pets. Alia took to Instagram to raise awareness that pets don't spread COVID-19. She and her sister Shaheen urged people not to abandon their pets.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

