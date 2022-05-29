Alia Bhatt Talks About Finding 'Sunshine' In Latest Pics, Arjun Kapoor Has a Perfect Reply To It

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops adorable pictures and videos on her social media handle, leaving fans in complete awe. On Sunday, Alia dropped a series of sun-kissed pictures in which she can be seen posing under a clear sky. In one of the clicks, Alia can be seen looking toward the sun with her eyes closed and smiling. In another picture, the actress can be seen lying on the grass. “just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way,” the caption of Alia Bhatt’s pictures read.

While fans are completely impressed with Alia’s pretty pictures, what caught everyone’s attention was actor Arjun Kapoor’s comment on her post. “Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but!!!” he wrote. Alia also reacted to his comment and wrote, “@arjunkapoor stop rubbing it in.”

Arjun’s comment has left fans going ROFL. “Arjun is that friend who can’t stop messing even for a second,” one of the fans wrote. “@aliaabhatt I am reading these comments in my head with their own voices,” another social media user wrote.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut movie titled Heart of Stone. Just a few days back, the actress began shooting for the film when she dropped a selfie on social media and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.” On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Mumbai, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. The couple will soon share the screen for the first time in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

