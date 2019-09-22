Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Talks About Her Success Mantra, Says 'Don’t Think Creativity can be a Race'

Alia Bhatt stated that she is very competitive with her own self and believes it to be the best competition for any person to have,

News18.com

September 22, 2019
Alia Bhatt might not have won many hearts when she first began her venture into Bollywood, but the actress has quickly earned a massive fanbase. She also has a number of films lined up. With all the success around her, Alia revealed her secret to success and how she tries to stay positive in a competitive world.

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her win at IIFA for her role in Raazi. Speaking at the event she said, "I am a competitive person by nature, but I am not like... when I’m running a race, I don’t believe in looking left or right. I believe in looking straight. I don’t even believe this is a race. I don’t think creativity can be a race because then you are maligning, or kind of bringing down the value of creativity. It is supposed to stay on for years after you have gone. Whatever number you are — 1st,12th or 14th, you will be remembered for the content you put out there or the films you were a part of. The number is maybe for just the people."

Alia is currently working alongside Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan for Brahmastra. She is also set to appear in Karan Johar's next film titled Takht. In the film she will be working alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoorm Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Remembering when she first signed up for Brahmastra, Alia said, "When I signed Brahmastra couple of years ago, I was much younger and newer, even then, I was like ‘I am getting to work with such great artists like Ranbir, Mr Bachchan and Ayan’. That’s the cherry on the cake, and not something I will go for first. Brahmastra for me was a no-brainer. When I got this opportunity, in my mind and soul there was no question, I had to be a part of this cinema. It’s taken me seven years to get here, and it’s totally worth it!"

Both Takht and Brahmastra are scheduled to release in 2020.

