Alia Bhatt Talks About Working During Pregnancy; Shah Rukh Khan's Pic From Dunki Gets Leaked

Alia Bhatt is going all-out to promote her maiden production, Darlings, despite the fact that she is expecting her first child. The actress was in Delhi on Tuesday with the cast and crew to launch the song La Iaaj from the film. During the event, Alia was asked how she was managing her work commitments during pregnancy. She said, “If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion, it keeps my heart, mind and soul alive and charged. So I would want to work till I am a hundred years old.”
Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in London and Europe. The actor is joined by Taapsee Pannu, who stars opposite him in the film. While the makers are yet to release SRK’s official first look, a picture from the sets has surfaced online. In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen wearing an all-black outfit. He was seen paying attention to Hirani while the crew surrounded them. Dunki will hit theatres in December next year.
