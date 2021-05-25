Alia Bhatt Teams Up With NGO to Provide Groceries to Communities Hit By Covid-19

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has teamed up with the NGO ActionAid India to provide groceries and hygiene materials for underprivileged communities hit by Covid-19. The actress shared a video on Instagram where she was seen talking about the hundreds and thousands of families hit hard since the pandemic due to the lack of livelihood. She said that she has made a contribution to the cause and urged fans to contribute and amplify.

She wrote, “The pandemic has had a devastating impact on employment and incomes with many struggling to even get two square meals a day. ActionAid India is working across multiple states, helping some of the poorest communities survive by providing them with essential groceries and hygiene materials. Every bit of your love and support will go towards fighting the growing hunger crisis. To donate, click on the link in my bio (sic)."

Ever since the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, Alia has been sharing information about verified organisations which are working to help people. She also highlighted two foundations Salaam Bombay Foundation and Give India on Instagram.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen starring in Telugu magnum opus, RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. The multilingual movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

